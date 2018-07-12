Soorma movie review: Fantastic! Really inspiring! What Sachin Tendulkar said after watching Diljit Dosanjh starrer

Sachin Tendulkar has praised the makers of “Soorma”

Sachin Tendulkar has praised the makers of “Soorma” after he watched the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer at a special screening. The makers had organised a special screening for Tendulkar and his family in Mumbai to showcase their film, a biopic on former Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh.

The 45-year-old cricket legend was all praise for the film as he found it very inspiring. “Fantastic movie, it is really inspiring. We all followed Hockey but something like this had happened to Sandeep I was not aware of honestly. So, I am so happy that Shiva, Shaad, Diljit and Angad, who I have seen grow up as a kid, have done a brilliant job,” Tendulkar said in a statement.

“This is extremely inspiring not just for a sportsman but generally for everyone. I think it is a terrific story and must watch movie because it is a great story and it really portrays the never say die attitude and standing back on your feet to deliver is something that this movie teaches you,” he added. The cricketer was joined by director Shaad Ali at the screening.

The film is an inspirational story of Singh, who was paralysed after he was hit by an accidental gunshot on a train in 2006 but he did not give up and came back stronger. It features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, with Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Siddharth Shukla in key roles. The film releases tomorrow.