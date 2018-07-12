Soorma movie review: Diljit Dosanjh starrer Sandeep Singh biopic is HEARTWARMING, says Taran Adarsh

Soorma movie review: It is a biopic of legendary Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh and the chronicle of his comeback post accidental shooting incident in 2006. (Twitter/Taran Adarsh)

Soorma movie review: Soorma is a biopic of legendary Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh and the chronicle of his comeback post accidental shooting incident in 2006. The role is being played by famous Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh. The movie is written and directed by Shaad Ali who also directed famous movies like Bunty Aur Babli and Saathiya. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has given his review and described the movie in just one word – HEARTWARMING.

Adarsh from his official account tweeted: “Soorma brings to screen one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman: hockey legend Sandeep Singh… A brave and inspiring story of will, determination, optimism and passion… Well-directed by Shaad Ali.” He rated the movie as very good with 3.5 stars.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½#Soorma brings to screen one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman: hockey legend Sandeep Singh… A brave and inspiring story of will, determination, optimism and passion… Well-directed by Shaad Ali. pic.twitter.com/3zN14I1CTA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2018

Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar also praised the biopic after watching it at a special screening. The cricket legend found the movie to be very inspiring and said: “Fantastic movie, it is really inspiring. We all followed Hockey but something like this had happened to Sandeep I was not aware of honestly. So, I am so happy that Shiva, Shaad, Diljit and Angad, who I have seen grow up as a kid, have done a brilliant job.”

“This is extremely inspiring not just for a sportsman but generally for everyone. I think it is a terrific story and must watch movie because it is a great story and it really portrays the never say die attitude and standing back on your feet to deliver is something that this movie teaches you,” he added. The cricketer was joined by director Shaad Ali at the screening.

The film is an inspirational story of the hockey legend who was paralysed after he was hit by an accidental gunshot on a train in 2006. Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Siddharth Shukla are also in key roles. The film releases tomorrow.