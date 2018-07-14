Soorma box office collection day 1: Diljit Dosanjh-Shaad Ali’s inspiring story mints Rs 3.25 Crore after slow start

Soorma has been released in 1100 screens in India and 335 screens overseas. Overall, the film’s screen count is over 1435.

Soorma box office collection day 1: It’s the season of biopics in Bollywood! After Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, the latest in the roost is Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh. Based on the life of legendary Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, Soorma shows the player’s comeback after an accidental shooting incident in 2006. Directed by Shaad Ali, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The films have been receiving mixed reviews for the portrayal of Sandeep Singh in a brave and inspiring story.

After Day 1, the film managed to collect Rs 3.25 Crore on Day 1. Soorma had a slow start in the morning and gained momentum afterwards. “After a slow start in morning shows [North India opening was good due to Diljit Dosanjh’s stardom], #Soorma gathered momentum from evening onwards… Is looking at substantial growth on Sat and Sun thanks to strong word of mouth… Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. India biz.,” tweeted Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film opened to a 20% occupancy which was even less than that of Sanju (30%) which is entering its third week now. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel also tweeted that Soorma opened to a poor response. “Soorma opened with extremely poor response at the box office across India barring Punjab,” his tweet read.

The makers can expect better collection in Punjab and north India due to Diljit Dosanjh’s strong fan base in those areas. Soorma has been released in 1100 screens in India and 335 screens overseas. Overall, the film’s screen count is over 1435. It will interesting to see how the film fares in its first weekend.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh spoke highly of the Diljit starrer and described the movie as HEARTWARMING. “Soorma brings to screen one of the greatest comeback stories of a sportsman: hockey legend Sandeep Singh… A brave and inspiring story of will, determination, optimism and passion… Well-directed by Shaad Ali”, tweeted Adarsh. He rated the movie as very good with 3.5 stars.

The film has been praised by master blaster Sachin Tendulkar as well. “Fantastic movie, it is really inspiring. We all followed Hockey but something like this had happened to Sandeep I was not aware of honestly. So, I am so happy that Shiva, Shaad, Diljit and Angad, who I have seen grow up as a kid, have done a brilliant job,” Tendulkar said in a statement.