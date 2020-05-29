Sonu Sood to the rescue of 117 Odisha girls! Provides airlift from Kerala; details

Sonu Sood and his friend Neeti Goel have been working with an initiative called ‘Ghar Bhejo

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has yet again offered help to Odisha girls stuck in Kerala ever since the nationwide lockdown had been announced. According to a report by PTI, Simmba starrer has provided an airlift for 117 girls based out of Odisha who were stuck in Kerala and helped them reach home safety amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. According to the report, Sonu Sood was made aware of the situation of these girls by a close friend in Bhubaneshwar and he instantly agreed to help.

After the restrictions imposed on domestic travel were lifted, he immediately contacted government officials to take permission and have them open Kochi and Bhubaneswar airports. The report highlighted that a special aircraft from Bangalore has been called to pick up the girls from the South-Indian state and have them reunited with their families in Odisha. Citing close sources, the report added that the flight duration from the village to Bhubaneswar is estimated to be around two hours.

To this, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik also complimented the actor and thanked him via his Twitter for his “noble efforts”. Amar Patnaik said that the efforts taken by Sonu Sood has been commendable. He added that it is incredible to see him helping people in times of need and helping them reach their house safely.

Meanwhile, the actor and his friend Neeti Goel have been working with an initiative called ‘Ghar Bhejo” with an aim to send thousands of workers, who do not have means or monetary support, to go back to their villages/ districts or cities. Recently he has facilitated several buses for those who were stranded in various parts of the country on the back of Coronavirus lockdown. The buses have gone as far as Karnataka, UP, Jharkhand and Bihar. He has also launched a toll free helpline which any migrant can use and seek help from the actor.