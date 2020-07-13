Sonu Sood pledges support for over 400 families of deceased, injured migrants

"I've decided to help families of the deceased or injured migrants for them to have a secure future. I feel it's my personal responsibility to support them," Sood said in a statement.
Actor Sonu Sood on Monday said he would provide financial assistance to over 400 families of deceased and injured migrant workers, hit by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The “Dabangg” actor got in touch with the authorities of various states, including, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and took relevant information –addresses and bank details– of the migrants who lost their lives.
“I’ve decided to help families of the deceased or injured migrants for them to have a secure future. I feel it’s my personal responsibility to support them,” Sood said in a statement.
The 46-year-old has been arranging transport for thousands of migrants desperate to return to their home states.
Last month, the actor arranged for chartered flights to help fly over 300 migrant workers.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.