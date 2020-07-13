  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sonu Sood pledges support for over 400 families of deceased, injured migrants

July 13, 2020

"I've decided to help families of the deceased or injured migrants for them to have a secure future. I feel it's my personal responsibility to support them," Sood said in a statement.

Sonu Sood, coronavirus lockdown, migrants workers, chartered flights for migrants workers, latest news on sonu soodThe 46-year-old has been arranging transport for thousands of migrants desperate to return to their home states. (IE photo)

Actor Sonu Sood on Monday said he would provide financial assistance to over 400 families of deceased and injured migrant workers, hit by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The “Dabangg” actor got in touch with the authorities of various states, including, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and took relevant information –addresses and bank details– of the migrants who lost their lives.

The 46-year-old has been arranging transport for thousands of migrants desperate to return to their home states.

Last month, the actor arranged for chartered flights to help fly over 300 migrant workers.

