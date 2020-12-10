Sonu Sood mortgages Mumbai properties to help underprivileged, migrant workers

In March-April this year, Sood arranged transportation for thousands of stranded migrant workers so that they could go back to their homes.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, in a bid to raise money, has mortgaged his properties in Mumbai. The 47-year old actor is raising Rs 10 crore in order to help migrant workers, patients and underprivileged who are suffering from serious diseases. For this purpose, the actor has put up his properties for a mortgage. According to a report by The IE, the actor has mortgaged six flats and two shops that are located in the Juhu region of Mumbai.

Citing a source close to the actor, the report said that Sonu Sood believes in helping those who are in need and therefore, helping the needy is a cause that is quite close to his heart. Especially the people who have been affected badly during the Coronavirus people, Sood is keen on helping them. The Dabangg actor is now helping many patients who are suffering from serious diseases and require help for their treatment.

Sood has been in the headlines since the COVID-19 broke out in India as he had lent a hand to hundreds of migrant workers who had been stuck and were out of work as the Coronavirus lockdown was announced. In March-April this year, Sood arranged transportation for thousands of stranded migrant workers so that they could go back to their homes. Sood has documented his experiences during the Coronavirus outbreak and him helping people in his upcoming autobiography, ‘I Am No Messiah.’

Meanwhile, the Indian actor has also been named as the top South Asian celebrity in the world for his philanthropic efforts made this year. It is to note that the ranking released in London is first-of-its-kind ranking- 50 Asian Celebrities in The World’ list which is published by Eastern Eye (a UK-based weekly newspaper). The list celebrates artists around the world who has contributed/ helped significantly at a time when the world is battling with the Coronavirus pandemic.