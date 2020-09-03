Sonu Sood does it again! Now helps 18-year-old athlete get free ACL surgery

Sood connected her with Dr. Akhilesh Yadav , a renowned Orthopedic surgeon in Ghaziabad.

The Coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown and its ill effect on people are not disappearing, so is the helping hand of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who once again came forward to bring back life to an Indian athlete who was struggling with a ligament tear and had to undergo surgery. An athlete named Vijender Kaur, 18, went through an ACL tear back in January this year and sought help from people in order to undergo treatment. Unfortunately, he did not get any support. Helpless Kaur then tweeted to Sonu Sood seeking financial assistance to back up on her feet.

As he has always done for the needy during the COVID-19 lockdown period, Sood connected her with Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, a renowned Orthopedic surgeon in Ghaziabad who agreed to carry out a free of cost arthroscopic knee preservation surgery for the 18-year old National Karate player.

“Detailed investigations revealed that the patient had suffered from Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear in her right knee and required immediate surgery. Since her injury was quite severe, she was unable to stand properly. She was advised for a minimally invasive keyhole arthroscopic procedure, where the ACL was constructed from her body and fixed with bioabsorbable screws. Post-surgery I had a video call with Sonu Sood who enquired about the patient and recovery time needed,” said Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, director–Orthopaedics department at Healing tree Hospital, Ghaziabad.

Expecting a quick recovery for Kaur, Dr. Yadav said “Since the incision being very small, the patient is expected to make a quick recovery and will be able to walk on her own within a day or two. This is one of the advanced technologies that sustain the aesthetic and functional aspects with a longer life span of the knees with ACL preservation “