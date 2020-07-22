Sonu Sood arranges flight for Indian students in Kyrgyzstan; to take off tomorrow

The information was shared by the actor on his official twitter account.

Chartered flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi postponed due to bad weather! The chartered flight arranged by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to the Indian city of Varanasi ferrying stranded Indian students got postponed due to bad weather today. The information was shared by the actor on his official twitter account. The actor also informed the students that the flight has been scheduled to take off tomorrow and he would update them about the timing of the flight

Hi students from Kyrgyzstan, this is to inform you that the flight from Kyrgyzstan to Varanasi has been postponed due to bad weather,Sood wrote from his official twitter handle. He also told the anxious students that the flight is being postponed only for a day and would take off on Thursday and he would later update them about the departure timing of the flight. He also requested students who have not been able to register so far to complete their registration soon.

After winning accolades for ferrying thousands of stranded migrant labourers to their hometowns and villages during lockdown, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has now turned his attention to the Indian students stuck in foreign countries. Sood on Tuesday announced that he would help in bringing back about 3000 students stranded in Kyrgyzstan back to India. He had posted that the first flight would take off from Bishkek Kyrgyzstan for the city of Varanasi on Wednesday. He had also announced that more such flights would be arranged in the coming days for the students.

Hi students of Kyrgyzstan, just to update all of you we are postponing the flight from KYRGYZSTAN—VARANASI to tomorrow, 23rd July due to weather conditions. Students who have not registered, kindly do it today. The timings of the flight for tomorrow I will update in few hours. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 22, 2020

Soon after the tweet was maade public by Sood, netizens from across the spectrum showered praise on the kind gesture by the actor.A student studying in Bukhara, Uzbekistan posted a tweet on the behalf of his student friends and requested the actor to arrange for their return as well. While some users shared memes praising the actor and comparing him with super heroes, many people shared tweets asking for help from the actor for their varied troubles. Many showered praise on the fact that the actor was charging no money and taking the whole burden on his own shoulders.