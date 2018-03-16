Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: Luv Ranjan movie is just Rs 7 cr away from Rs 100 cr club milestone!

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: After enjoying a good season at the box office, director Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” has done a decent earning in its 3rd week. (IE)

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety box office collection: After enjoying a good season at the box office, director Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” has done a decent earning in its 3rd week. With a total collection of Rs 17.93 cr in week 3, the film is all set to reach the 100 crore mark soon! With a bang on opening, the film garnered Rs 45.94 cr in the first week itself, while it grossed Rs 29.77 cr in week 2. As of now, the total earning of the film stands at Rs 93.64 cr. After becoming the second highest grosser of 2018, the film is expected to continue the glorious run at the silver screen.

Announcing the week-long collection of the film by the movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh, he wrote on his Twitter account, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues its GLORIOUS RUN… UNAFFECTED by new/holdover films… [Week 3] Fri 2.27 cr, Sat 4.12 cr, Sun 4.66 cr, Mon 1.82 cr, Tue 1.83 cr, Wed 1.76 cr, Thu 1.47 cr. Total: ₹ 93.64 cr. India biz… #SKTKS”. In another tweet, Adarsh wrote, “#SonuKeTituKiSweety biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 45.94 cr Week 2: ₹ 29.77 cr Week 3: ₹ 17.93 cr Total: ₹ 93.64 cr India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. #SKTKS”

The film which stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, started slow but eventually picked up pace and now has become the second highest grosser of 2018 after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Padmaavat managed to earn Rs 291.57 crore. With this record, Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety exceeded Akshay Kumar’s PadMan which had earned Rs 81.10 crore.

Luv Ranjan has always managed to an enjoyable impact at the young audiences with his movies. His debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama had also struck a chord with the audience and it was a silent killer of 2011. In 2015, the sequel Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2 also became a hit with an earning Rs 64.1 crore. Moreover, SKTKS has maintained its place despite the release of Hate Story 4 and Dil Junglee and is heading to see Rs 100 Crore coming its way.