Sonchiriya trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar bring dacoits, dust and death

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 2:05 PM

Sonchiriya Trailer: The trailer of the much-awaited Abhishek Chaubey film Sonchiriya is finally out. The director, best known for his films like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab, is set to bring forth a new story.

Sonchiriya depicts inter-gang wars between the dacoit groups, fighting to acquire control of central India in the 1970s. ( Photo Source: Indian Express)

The trailer of the much-awaited Abhishek Chaubey film Sonchiriya is finally out. The director, best known for his films like Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab, is set to bring forth a new story. The story of the film revolves around the Chambal region, where baaghis (rebels) wreaked havoc around three decades ago. Sushant Singh Rajput plays the male lead in the film alongside Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead.

Critically-acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is in a supporting role alongside Ranvir Shorey. This also marks the first collaboration between Sushant and Bhumi, who are seen donning the outfit of dacoits in the trailer. The rebels are looking for a ‘son ki chiriya’ (a golden bird). Ashutosh Rana, also an acclaimed actor, is playing the main antagonist in the film. Bajpayee had played a dacoit in one of his earliest films, Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen, in 1994.

Watch trailer:

A teaser for the film was released exactly a month ago on December 7. It opened with a voice-over by Bajpayee, showcasing a village which is ruled by dacoits.

Watch Teaser:

This isn’t the first time the story of the rebels of Chambal region hits the big screen. In 2012, Paan Singh Tomar, a film about an Army officer who turned into a rebel took Bollywood by storm. Irrfan Khan’s captivating performance in the title role won him huge critical praise and the film was appreciated by one and all. Sonchiriya is set to hit theatres on February 8.

