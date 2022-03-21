Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy announcement is pure love! Check out these super sweet Insta pics

Sonam took to her Instagram today and posted a series of pictures where she can be seen posing alongside Ahuja and cradling her baby bump.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja are pregnant with their first child. The couple made the announcement on social media via an Instagram post.

Sonam took to her Instagram today and posted a series of pictures where she can be seen posing alongside Ahuja and cradling her baby bump. The caption of the pictures read, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

The post has for obvious reasons gone viral. Fans and Bollywood celebrities have been showering the parents-to-be with congratulatory messages and the best of wishes. Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both. Can’t wait for the babies to play.” Dia Mirza too took to social media to congratulate the couple. “Such wonderful news!!! So happy for you,” she wrote.

After dating for a brief period, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in a grand ceremony in May 2018. In one of her interviews with Filmfare, Sonam had revealed, “Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand… the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend… like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more.”