Sonam Kapoor shares pics from her Notting Hill Home; check details here

While India is my soul, London has my heart: Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her Notting Hill house in London with her Instafam recently. The actress on Saturday gave a virtual tour of her London apartment to Architectural Digest magazine for their upcoming September-October issue. The actress was also seen sharing some new pictures of her living and dining area . “Landscape pictures of the home that I didn’t post,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

On sharing her experience of staying in that house, the actress further wrote, “The first time Anand Ahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space perfect for where we are in our lives at present and we knew right away.”

“My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I really desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, so Rooshad did a great job of marrying British architecture with an Indian aesthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart,” the 36-year-old actress wrote as she concluded her Instagram post.

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in May 2018. Husband Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple were staying in London for over a year.