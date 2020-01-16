Sonam Kapoor ‘super shaken’ after ‘scariest’ experience with Uber driver in London

While responding to a tweet, the actress also stated that the London Uber driver seemed to be “unstable.” (Reuters)

Shuttling between London and Mumbai through the year turned into the ‘scariest’ experience for actress Sonam Kapoor. Sharing her experience on Twitter, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she had undergone the ‘scariest’ experience ever! She had been traveling with Uber in London and her tweet termed that she was ‘super shaken’ by the experience.

Urging fans to opt for public transportation, the actress cautioned ‘please please be careful.” The best and safest, as per Sonam Kapoor’s tweet, is to use the local transportation.

While responding to a tweet, the actress also stated that the London Uber driver seemed to be “unstable.” In the separate tweet she put out on the microblogging platform, the Uber driver had been yelling and shouting, leaving her completely shaken by the experience.

Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber london. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 15, 2020

Reactions have been pouring in on Twitter. Many agreed with her tweet while there were others who pointed out that the driver is at fault and not Uber. Some shared their good experiences with Uber. Few persons suggested that Uber is a good company and the best option is to report the incident to them.

Earlier this month, Sonam Kapoor had slammed British Airways on Twitter. The airline had lost her luggage twice, according to her tweet. Referring to how she has been travelling thrice with British Airways, she slammed the airline as they had lost her luggage the second time. In her tweet, she also conveyed that she would never be flying with British Airlines again, following which the airline issued an apology to the actress.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor’s last release in 2019 was in The Zoya Factor based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan. In the film, she played the role of Zoya, who is considered to be ‘lucky’ because she was born on the same day that the country won its first Cricket World Cup.

Years later, Zoya finds herself working with the Indian cricket team as an advertising executive, where she meets and falls in love with the charismatic team captain (starring Dulquer Salmaan) and she also becomes the lucky mascot for the entire cricket team. The film had been released in September 2019.