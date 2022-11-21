Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja share first glimpses of son Vayu; Watch

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja who got married in 2018, welcomed their son Vayu in August this year. Since then, the actress has been keeping busy and it’s only recently that the couple decided to take a break and go for a vacation with Vayu. Sonam and Anand were also joined by Anil and Sunita Kapoor.

The actress shared an adorable reel where she’s seen spending time with Vayu and Anand. One can also see grandpa Anil Kapoor taking a walk with Vayu. Sonam wrote, “Sweet Nothings @anandahuja @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents 💫 🧿 ❤️”

Anand commented on Sonam’s post and wrote, “around the world with my whole world #everydayphenomenal”

The video sees a montage of Anand driving with the baby in the backseat, while Sonam takes videos of their surroundings.The clip was set to the tune of Taylor Swift’s song, Sweet Nothings. This is also the first time that Sonam has revealed her son’s face.

A few months back, Sonam had shared a glimpse of Vayu’s nursery, which features a big cot and wooden furniture. Sharing the photos, Sonam had written a lengthy appreciation post for people who helped her and mother Sunita Kapoor assemble everything for their nursery.

However, Sonam hasn’t shared a proper and clearer photo of Vayu yet.