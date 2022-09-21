Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja name their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja; Check photo

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy in August 2022. On Tuesday, the couple took to their social media platforms to announce the name of their newborn son. Sharing a picture of themselves with their son, they revealed that they have named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam and Anand also shared how the name is inspired by the Hindu scriptures, Gods Hanuman and Bheem.

In the picture, Sonam and Anand can be seen dressed in yellow with their son. They were also celebrating his one-month birthday yesterday. The caption on the post read, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives…In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength…In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving, and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.”

Sonam Kapoor went on to explain the meaning of Vayu and wrote, “In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity’s of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful. Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family.”

Sonam and Anand exchanged wedding vows in 2018 and welcomed their baby boy this year. To commemorate the baby’s first month anniversary, the actress offered a glimpse of the baby’s birthday cake with a boss baby theme.