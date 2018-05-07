Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja marriage date, card, venue, guest list: All you need to know

Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot with Anand Ahuja. (Image: IE)

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja marriage: Veteran Actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter, Sonam Kapoor is all set to marry a Delhi based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 in what is believed to be the biggest wedding of the year so far. The families of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had announced their wedding last week. The wedding preparations are in full swing and almost all the necessary arrangements for it have been done. The ceremony will take place in Bandra and will be attended by many Bollywood stars.

For fans who have been waiting eagerly for more details on the wedding, here’s everything you need to know about Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja marriage:

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja marriage Date:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot on May 8, 2018. While Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony will take place on May 7. Sonam Kapoor never spoke about her relationship with Anand Ahuja till the wedding was announced.

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja marriage venue:

Sonam Kapoor’s mehendi ceremony will take place at her aunt Kavita’s residence Sunteck Signature Island, Bandra Kurla Complex. While her wedding ceremony which will take on May 8, will be followed by lunch at Rockdale, 226, Bandstand, Bandra.

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja marriage wedding card:

Wedding cards are in the form of floral e-invites in the shades of pastel green. These invites have been sent to the guests with their name embossed on them.

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja marriage guest list:

The list of guests attending Sonam Kapoor’s wedding is very long. While the actress’ close family including brother Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor will be attending the wedding, many celebrities are also reported to be attending the wedding including Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja marriage dress code:

The dress code for the wedding is mentioned as Indian Festives: Shades of White” on the e-invite.