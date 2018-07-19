Sonali Bendre shares news of cancer diagnosis with son; here is how 12-year-old reacted

Sonali Bendre shared her photo with her son on her Twitter account. (Photo: Twitter)

Sonali Bendre has been showered with good wishes from the film fraternity and her admirers across the globe ever since she shared the news of her suffering from cancer a few days ago on Twitter. She had also shared her latest photo suggesting she was ready to fight the disease with courage and determination. On Thursday the actor took to Instagram to share a photo with her 12-year old son Ranveer Behl. While sharing the photo, the actor mentioned how important it is to involve children in a family situation.

The Kal Ho Na Ho star, while mentioning her love for her son, wrote, “From the moment he was born 12 years, 11 months and 8 days ago, my amazing @rockbehl took ownership of my heart. From then on, his happiness and wellbeing have been the centre of anything @goldiebehl and I ever did.”

Bendre, while mentioning how she and her husband Goldie Behl feared sharing the news of her suffering from cancer with him, further wrote, “When the Big C reared its ugly head, our biggest dilemma was what and how we were going to tell him. As much as we wanted to protect him, we knew it was important to tell him the full facts. We’ve always been open and honest with him and this time it wasn’t going to be different,” she added.

The actress said that the maturity with which her son took the news inspired her with positivity. “He took the news so maturely… and instantly became a source of strength and positivity for me. In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do!”

Adding to it, she wrote, “I believe that it’s imperative to keep kids involved in a situation like this. They are a lot more resilient than we give them credit for. It’s important to spend time with them and include them, rather than make them wait on the side-lines, not being told yet instinctively knowing everything. In our effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life, we might end up doing the opposite.”

While pointing out how she derived strength from her son, Bendre added, “I’m spending time with Ranveer right now, while he’s on summer vacation. His madness and shenanigans help me #SwitchOnTheSunshine. And today, we derive strength from each other #OneDayAtATime.”

Last month, the actor shocked her fans and the film fraternity when she shared the news of her cancer diagnosis. She had tweeted, “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis.”