Sonali Bendre health update: ‘She is stable, following treatment without complications’, says husband Goldie Behl

Sonali Bendre with her son Ranveer. (Source: Instagram)

Actress Sonali Bendre who is undergoing treatment for cancer is stable, said her husband and director Goldie Behl in a tweet on Thursday night. Behl, who is in New York with Sonali, tweeted that the actress is following her treatment without any complications. “Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali. She is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively,” his tweet read.

Many actors like Ali Zafar, Adit Rao Hydari, Rajeev Khandelwal and Soni Razdan replied to his tweet with words of wisdom, good wishes and encouragement. The couple had got married in 2002 and have a 12-year-old son Ranveer. The actress had revealed last month that she was diagnosed with a “high-grade cancer” and has been continuously posting updates about her health on social media platforms.

Thank you all for the love and support for Sonali… she is stable and is following her treatment without any complications. This is a long journey but we have begun positively.???? — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) August 2, 2018

In a post on July 10, the actress had talked about her illness for the first time. “In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome,” she wrote.

Bendre who has acted in films like Sarfarosh said that sometimes life throws a curveball when you least expect it. “I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them,” she wrote.

The actress added that there is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. Advised by her doctors, she went to New York for treatment and said that the love and support she has received have helped her.