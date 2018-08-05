Sonali Bendre health update: Actress shares pic on Friendship Day, says she is really happy

In a heartwarming post-Sonali Bendre today said she is happy and staying positive by looking for joy in every moment.

The 43-year-old actor, who is currently in New York undergoing treatment for high grade cancer, said she does go through moments of "pain and low energy" but spending time with loved ones keeps her motivated.The 43-year-old actor, who is currently in New York undergoing treatment for high grade cancer, said she does go through moments of "pain and low energy" but spending time with loved ones keeps her motivated. "This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and Switch On The Sunshine.

“Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy,” Bendre posted on Instagram along side a picture of herself with good friends Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi, clicked by actor Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne and Gayatri visited the actor in the US and spent some quality time with her ahead of Friendship Day. Bendre thanked her friends for being her constant source of strength.

“I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime… basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. Happy Friendship Day, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture… You know who you are),” she added. The actor ended her post with a funny postscript. “Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don’t have to fuss over my hair! #BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime”. Bendre revealed last month that was diagnosed with a “high grade cancer”.