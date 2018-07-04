Sonali Bendre diagnosed with high-grade cancer, undergoing treatment in New York

Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment in New York. (Source: IE)

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in New York. The actress who is known for her roles in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sarfarosh, Kal Ho Na Ho, revealed this through a tweet on Wednesday morning. Bendre, in her tweet, said that she has recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized. “Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasized, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them,” she tweeted.

Here is Sonali Bendre’s tweet:

The actress added that there is not a better way to fight this than to take a swift and immediate action. Bendre said that she is thankful for the love and support she has received over the past few days.

“There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head-on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” Bendre’s tweet added.

She was recently replaced by Huma Qureshi as the judge of the popular TV show India’s Best Draamebaaz.

People on Twitter have started wishing for a speedy recovery for the actress:

You have been always an inspiration. We know you are a fighter. Best wishes and prayers for you. #sonalibendre @iamsonali. — Vishwajeet Kumar (@vickykumar23) July 4, 2018

#SonaliBendre really shocking to hear Get well soon mam… We will pray for ur speedy recovery… ???? — Yogesh Kshirsagar (@YSK89) July 4, 2018

#SonaliBendre i m felling so heartbreak after see her post I m crying my heart beats so fast plz God why u do with the person whom person we loving — Shweta (@Shweta3040) July 4, 2018

The actress posted the same message on her Instagram account along with an image. Here revelation comes weeks after Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan had shared that he is suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. He is currently undergoing treatment in London.