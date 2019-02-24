Sonakshi Sinha in trouble! Dabangg actress booked for ‘cheating’, legal case filed

A case has been filed against actor Sonakshi Sinha and four others for allegedly not performing at an event in Delhi despite accepting payment for the same.

Sonakshi Sinha falls in legal trouble, booked for cheating.

In major trouble for Sonakshi Sinha, a case has been filed against the Dabangg actress and four others for allegedly not performing at an event in Delhi despite accepting payment for the same. The complainant told ANI that he tried convincing her a lot to perform at the event and even told her that he will incur huge losses if she doesn’t come, but she refused to perform.

The investigation against Sonakshi and three others against whom the complaint was filed is underway. As per reports, the audience who were expecting to see Sonakshi perform were left disappointed and they even vandalised the venue in retaliation, which is why the organisers incurred heavy losses. Sonakshi and her legal team are yet to respond to the case.

Moradabad DSP Gajraj Singh said an FIR has been lodged against the ‘Dabangg’ star and three others on charges of cheating. Investigation in the case is underway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi last appeared in Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ along with Diana Penty, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ali Fazal, Piyush Mishra, and Jassi Gill. She was last seen in Total Dhamaal’s song, Mungda. Sonakshi will begin shooting for Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan by April 2019, as per reports.

Sonakshi has recently wrapped up shooting for upcoming multi-starrer venture ‘Kalank’. The period drama is produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Fox Star Studios and directed by Abhishek Varman.

Beside Sonakshi, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemu and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Moreover, Sonakshi will also star in Akshay Kumar’s next project ‘Mission Mangal’.

