Sona Mohapatra ‘threatened’ by Madariya Sufi Foundation over music video, to file complaint with Mumbai Police

Singer Sona Mohapatra, on Monday, in a series of tweets alleged that she has received a threatening email notice. (Source: Twitter)

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday alleged that she has received an email from the Madariya Sufi Foundation “threatening” her to take down a music video. The singer, in a series of tweets, informed that she will be filing a complaint with Mumbai police. “Dear @MumbaiPolice I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar,will flare communal tensions. I need to know whom to write in my response to at ur end,” she said in her first tweet.

The singer added that the Madariya Sufi Foundation called her a regular offender and claimed that she insulted Islam in the past too by exposing her body and playing westernised music.”The Sufi Madariya foundation has also called me a ‘regular offender’ & says that they find another five year old Video of me singing a Sufiana Kalam – Piya Se Naina on coke studio insulting Islam because I’m ‘dressed exposing my body’ & playing westernised music. @MumbaiPolice,” Mohpatra added in another tweet.

The latest controversy is around Sona Mohapatra’s new song ‘Tori Surat’. The track is a part of her latest project called Lal Pari Mastani. The Sufi love song was penned by Ameer Khusrau for his beloved Nizammudin Auliya.

Mohapatra also questioned the Madariya Sufi foundation which claims to work for Sufism, peace and universal brotherhood. “Why is it that in this day & age the women expected to cover up, not sing or dance in public,” she said.

The singer revealed that the foundation has an issue with the description of her Tori Surat music video which says ‘earthy incarnations of the feminine Divine and a ‘sleeveless dress and body exposing dancers’.

“The last time I shared my phone number with the @MumbaiPolice was when I was getting rape, mutilation, death & acid attack threats during the Salman controversy. I am sorry to say that no real help or remedy came my way sir, @CPMumbaiPolice . Thankful I am safe despite the same,” she said in another tweet.

Mohapatra also said that she is going to the police station in her neighbourhood to sort out this matter after getting a call from Mumbai police.