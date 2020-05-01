Smashing records! Ramayan scripts new worldwide record! Becomes most watched show with 7.7 crore viewers

Ramayan along with other shows that aired around two decades ago, are being broadcasted again on DD National.

Rerun of Ramayan on DD: Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan scripts new world wide record and has become the most watched entertainment programme globally. The TV series has also clocked the highest viewership on a single day, April 16. Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is one of India’s most famous TV shows which was first aired in 1987 and has now created a new world record as the most viewed show in 2020. According to an announcement made by Doordharshan (DD) on its Twitter handle, as of April 16, Ramayan has smashed the viewership records and has reported a viewership of 7.7 crore. The viewership records clearly indicate the popularity of the TV series and how people across India are tuning in to watch it.

It is to note that Ramayan along with other shows that aired around two decades ago, are being broadcasted again on DD National at a time when more than half of India’s population is sitting within their houses for more than a month now. At a time when a 40-day lockdown has been imposed nationwide to prevent Coronavirus transmission, the popular mythological series has been entertaining millions in India since March 28. The series has received such a viewership, that after a long time, it contributed to make DD as one of the most viewed channels also, according to data released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Rebroadcast of #Ramayana on #Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April pic.twitter.com/edmfMGMDj9 — DD India (@DDIndialive) April 30, 2020

The show was originally aired in January 1987 and went on till July 31 in 1988. The broadcast time for the show was 9:30 am then and it came every Sunday. However, when it was recently aired this year, the show went on air everyday and that too twice. Interestingly, when it first appeared on television during the late 1980s, even then it is said to have become the most watched serial in the world. It was also reported as “the most watched mythological serial in the world” in the Limca Book of Records at a time when not many people had TV sets at their homes and used to watch the show at their neighbours’ houses.