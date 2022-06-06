Smart Jodi Finale: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain takes ‘golden gathbandhan’ home; shares were focused to win after having sleepless nights

Ankita Lokhande of Pavitra Rishta fame and husband Vicky Jain bagged the first trophy of Smart Jodi which concluded with a grand finale on June 5, Sunday. They received a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a trophy that was called the ‘golden gathbandhan.’ Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in the presence of family, friends, and industry stalwarts at a grand ceremony on December 14 last year.

Comedian Ballraj and his wife, Deepti, were declared the first runners-up. The eight-week-long show on Star Plus, which was hosted by Star Plus’ Maniesh Paul, featured various celebrities who were eliminated in the initial rounds. While Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza appeared as special guests at the finale and gave award the trophy to the winners, singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu enthralled the audience with their songs.

Contestants Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami and actress Bhagyashree and her husband Himalaya Dassani were also competing for the trophy but were eliminated early at the finale. In the final task, the couples had to create a jigsaw puzzle while on a dynamic platform. Ankita and her husband were able to complete the task in nine minutes, while Deepti and Ballraj faced some problems and complete the task the next best in 12 minutes.

Ankita Lokhande sharing pictures with the trophy wrote, “Look how far we’ve come my baby. We are meant to be. We were meant to MAKE IT LARGE”

An overwhelmed Ankita revealed that she had been having sleepless nights due to her husband’s passion for tasks, but today, she was focused on making sure that she won and is looking forward to putting up the trophy as a centerpiece in her new home.

The reality TV show, Smart Jodi featured celebrity couples who had to compete with other couples in various tasks each week. Other than Ankita and Vicky, the other contestants included Gautam Taneja and Ritu, Monalisa and Vikrant, Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi, Kris Srikanth-Vidya, and Neil and Aishwarya Bhatt.