Siya review: Five reasons why Manish Mundra’s film is a must watch

The recently released film Siya, that tells the tale of a seventeen year old girl surviving a heinous crime like sexual assault and her never ending struggle for justice has been receiving rave reviews and support from the entertainment fraternity. The film already hit the theaters on September 16 and stars Vineet Kumar Singh and debutant Pooja Pandey in pivotal roles. Siya also marks the debut of Manish Mundra as a director who is also known for producing a string of powerful independent movies like Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, Newton, Dhanak, Umrika.

Here are 5 reasons why Manish Mundra’s Siya is a must watch

1.Authentic Shoot Locations

The film has been extensively shot in off beat locations in Uttar Pradesh. The locations of the film is what adds to the essence of the film and completely gets you hooked till the last.

2.Stellar Cast

The top notch performances from the cast is one of the primary reasons one should watch this film right away. Debutant Pooja Pandey nails her role as Siya in the film and Vineet Kumar Singh is excellent as always this time.

3. A powerful message

Siya sends out an impactful message to the audiences. The story revolves around Siya, a seventeen year old girl and her never ending journey to seek justice for the brutal crime. The film is one of the best female centric movies in Indian Cinema lately.

4. Depiction of the crime without any barbaric scenes

Siya is a story of a sexual assault survivour and the film very carefully highlights the crime without including any barbaric scenes.The film makes you feel the emotion of a teenage girl who goes this monstrous act without traumatiasing the audiences and that happens to be on eof the highlight of the film.

5. Siya marks the directorial debut of Manish Mundra

Producer Manish Mundra has turned a director with Siya and we are quite impressed with his direction. The Masaan director has done a fabulous job and surely we are waiting for him to surprise us with some more interesting projects.

Go, watch Siya now!