Sir Christopher Lee passes away at 93

British actor Sir Christopher Lee has passed away at the age of 93 after receiving treatment for respiratory and heart problems.

Christopher Lee, a veteran British actor, reportedly died on June 7, but the decision to release the news days after was based on his wife’s desire to inform family members first, the Guardian has reported.

Christopher Lee, best known for a variety of films from ‘Dracula’ to ‘The Wicker Man’ through to the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, passed away at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.