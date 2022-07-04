Sini Shetty crowned Miss India World 2022 at star-studded event – details

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty has been crowned the winner of the Femina Miss India World 2022 at a grand finale of the VLCC Femina Miss India contest held in Mumbai on Sunday. While Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up, Uttar Pradesh’s Shinata Chauhan was declared the second runner-up.

Among the jury panel included actors Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj.

Issuing a statement, the organisers of the pageant said that they had launched a nationwide hunt in hybrid format with the aim of finding prospective talents from all over the country. The scouting drive and interviews resulted in the shortlisting of 31 state winners.

“These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022,” it said.

Speaking about the event, Dhupia said that the Miss India contest reminds her of the priceless experience she had with the pageant. She added that it was almost like reliving her journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and have the capability to take on the world with power and elegance.

“Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic. However, I’m confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout,” the actor added.

The event also witnessed performances by actors Lauren GottliebKriti Sanon, and Ash Chandler. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

The 21-year-old Shettty graduated in accounting and finance. She also did her Arangetram in Bharatanatyam at the age of 14. Currently, she is studying to become a Chartered Financial Analyst. A report by ETimes said.