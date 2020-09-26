  • MORE MARKET STATS

“Singing moon,” S P Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with state honours

By: |
September 26, 2020 1:27 PM

After the singer's son S P Charan performed the funeral rites amid Vedic chants by priests, 24 police personnel gave a gun salute and later the body was lowered into a deep pit and buried.

S P Balasubrahmanyam, S P Balasubrahmanyam death, S P Balasubrahmanyam sons, Tamil Nadu police, Tiruvallur district, latest news on S P BalasubrahmanyamWith policemen marching along, the body was brought on a bier to the designated burial spot from an enclosure earmarked for people to pay homage and perform rituals. (Photo source: ANI)

Versatile singer, actor and music composer S P Balasubrahmanyam hailed as “singing moon” and “music cloud” by his millions of fans was laid to rest at his farm house near here on Saturday with a 24-gun salute by Tamil Nadu police.

After the singer’s son S P Charan performed the funeral rites amid Vedic chants by priests, 24 police personnel gave a gun salute and later the body was lowered into a deep pit and buried.

Related News

With policemen marching along, the body was brought on a bier to the designated burial spot from an enclosure earmarked for people to pay homage and perform rituals.

The farm house at Tamaraipakkam in nearby Tiruvallur district teemed with his fans, well-wishers and celebrities for the funeral and about 500 police personnel were deployed to regulate crowd.

The singer, praised as “Padum Nila” (singing moon) and “Isai Megam” (music cloud) by his fans for his mellifluous voice tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to MGM Healthcare here on August 5 and he died on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. “Singing moon” S P Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with state honours
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Drug probe: After Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor reaches NCB office in Mumbai
2NCB to record statements of Deepika, 2 more actors on Saturday
3In fond memory: SP Balasubrahmanyam — matchless musician, a nek insaan