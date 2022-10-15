Singer Sunwoojunga on her EP, Studio X [1, Phase] Beyond My Dreams, and more

By Puja Talwar

Her music has been described as a never-ending drama that embraces you with its many blends and emotions. As I hear Sunwoojunga croon these lyrics in her throaty voice, ‘I drink for life or am I grinding life, a sip of consolation is it the drink that’s dark or my sight’, from ‘Black Coffee’ the opening track in her latest EP, it’s relatable to anyone caught in the humdrum of urban life and seeking solace in caffeine. In her own words the lyrics, sounds, and other elements come together to create a universe in itself.

The versatile and intensely talented singer-songwriter recently released her EP, Studio X [1. Phase] a collaborative album with several artists which include rapper Woo Won- Jae, indie pop musician SUMIN, and Jazz pianist MeariNam. From the metallic ‘OCTAVE’, and the jazzy’ nononono’ to the bouncy ‘gum’ her album is an eclectic mesh of her style as well as that of the featured artists.

‘Throughout my career, I explored various genres that have become my key musical ingredients and this album was an experiment I did with those ingredients. Experiments don’t have to be something intricate, complicated, or difficult It was playing with different elements.

With Jazz, Pop, Rock, etc. That was the concept behind it. That’s why the album has ‘x’, for the unknown factor, since I didn’t have a fixed idea of its result’, says Sunwoojunga.

I first discovered Sunwoojunga as she soulfully rendered ‘City Sunsets’ in one of my favorite dramas ‘On The Way To The Airport’ (2016). Her innate ability to communicate the feelings of the character comes through in her compositions. From ‘Timing’ in Yumi’s Cells to the lilting ‘Beyond My Dreams’ which scorched popularity charts. However, Sunwoojunga takes no credit for it saying,’ I wish I wrote “Beyond My Dreams.‘I participated as a performer, the song is written by No Young-shim who is a legend and someone I look up to. It was a huge pleasure for me to work on it and show the tender side of my voice. However, there are OSTs I wrote “Timing” for ‘Yumi’s Cells’ is one. When working on soundtracks read the synopsis of the drama a lot and try to absorb it as a reader and translate it into a song. Rather than as Sunwoojunga an individual artist. I try to write from the character’s perspective, she says.

Her credits also include songwriting, producing projects as well as collaborating with artists such as IU, G-Dragon, HyunA, and MINO To name a few.

‘Funnily, what’s difficult for my work becomes easier when working for other artists and it’s vice versa. For instance, working for other artists I’m not the one making final decisions, so it’s less pressure but I can’t force an idea, even if I want to. On the other hand my work. I can make whatever decisions I want, but that’s not necessarily the best way. So the pros and cons are the opposite like it’s mirroring each other, says Sunwoojunga.

With K Pop scorching global music charts and becoming one of the most streamed and viewed music genres worldwide, Sunwoojunga says thoughtfully, ‘It feels almost like a dream to me, I think I can look forward to K-Pop becoming a global phenomenon because it will draw exposure to artists, who are outside the realm of K-Pop. Whether it’s big or small. I hope there will be more opportunities for a wider range of artists. Hopefully, I am included in that as well.

As we wrap up Sunwoojunga admits she is most fascinated by Indian culture and is a devoted Yoga trainee as she signs off with a cheerful, ‘Dhanyawaad’.