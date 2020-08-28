Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam on passive physiotherapy: Hospital

File image

Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is stable and undergoing passive physiotherapy, a hospital treating him for COVID-19 infection said here on Friday. The 74-year-old playback singer continued to be on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit, it said.

“His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team,” Assistant Director, Medical Services of MGM Healthcare, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement.

The renowned singer was admitted to MGM on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus.