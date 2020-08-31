Singer Neha Kakkar’s name features in merit list of West Bengal colleges

West Bengal College Admission 2020: The authorities of Manikchak College in Malda district have claimed that they spotted Kakkar’s name the first merit list

West Bengal College Admission 2020: In a bizarre sequences Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar’s name appeared at the top of the merit list of a West Bengal college. This has happened after After Sunny Leone, Mia Khalifa and Dani Daniels names featured in the merit list of other colleges across the state. The authorities of Manikchak College in Malda district have claimed that they spotted Kakkar’s name the first merit list and subsequently filed complaints at the local police station and the cybercrime cell of West Bengal Police. The college authorities have also issued a fresh merit list. College Principal Aniruddha Chakraborty has termed this an act of mischief by some people who want to malign the higher education system and the transparent online admission process, as per Indian Express report.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of Trinamool Congress, runs the students’ union at Manikchak College. They have alleged that there is a conspiracy behind such incidents.

The list for English honours in Barasat Government College in North 24 Parganas district saw Sunny Leone’s name being featured in the third place. Dani Daniels and Mia Khalifa’s names were mentioned as well. Sunny Leone’s name had appeared in the 151st position in the list for BA (Honours) in English at Budge Budge College in South 24 Parganas district. Leone’s name also appeared at the top of the merit list again for English Honours at Asutosh College in Kolkata.

In view of Coronavirus pandemic situation, the state government in West Bengal had announced that admission to undergraduate courses would be online this year. No processing fee would be charged keeping in the mind the difficulties faced by people due to COVID.

In recent years, the admission process for colleges in West Bengal has been mired in controversies. A college admission racket was busted in 2018 and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to intervene. TMC supremo visited college campuses after there were allegations that student leaders of the ruling political party have been demanding Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh for admission. Police even arrested six in this connection, including former general secretary of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad. CM Banerjee also removed the president of TMCP. However, the racket remained unabated in 2019 forcing police to arrest a few.