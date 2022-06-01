Singer KK Unknown Facts: From giving voice to over thousand jingles to selling typewriters, here are some lesser-known facts about KK

Uknown Facts About Singer KK: Singer-songwriter Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday. The unfortunate news of his death sent shockwaves in the music fraternity and his fans. Some of them got to witness his last concert in Kolkata after which he fell ill, On reaching the hospital he was declared ‘brought dead. Even though he’s no longer around, K.K. will be remembered by his fans for his mellifluous voice that lingers with the nation. His music will continue to be an integral part of the lives of every 90s kid for a long time to come.

KK, born in Delhi in a Malayali family to CS Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli started his career as an advertisement jingle singer before making his debut in movies with AR Rahman’s composition. His debut album was released in 1999.

Here are a few lesser-known facts about the singer.