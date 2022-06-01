Singer KK Unknown Facts: From giving voice to over thousand jingles to selling typewriters, here are some lesser-known facts about KK

Uknown Facts About Singer KK: Singer-songwriter Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday. The unfortunate news of his death sent shockwaves in the music fraternity and his fans. Some of them got to witness his last concert in Kolkata after which he fell ill, On reaching the hospital he was declared ‘brought dead. Even though he’s no longer around, K.K. will be remembered by his fans for his mellifluous voice that lingers with the nation. His music will continue to be an integral part of the lives of every 90s kid for a long time to come.
KK, born in Delhi in a Malayali family to CS Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli started his career as an advertisement jingle singer before making his debut in movies with AR Rahman’s composition. His debut album was released in 1999.
Here are a few lesser-known facts about the singer.
- In 1994, he moved to Mumbai to pursue his music career. In an interview with Sony Music India, he talked about his wife Jyoti and how she supported him throughout his journey.
- KK sang over 3500 jingles in 11 languages before he got his break. he was the voice for ads with Hero Honda, Colgate, Nerolac paints, and several TV shows.
- According to a media report, he was spotted by Hariharan while he was in Delhi. He was then encouraged to move to Mumbai.
- According to a media report, he did not have a trained classical musician. He visited a music school for a couple of days, but it wasn’t something that he was passionate about so his father didn’t force him. KK said that he was able to learn music by just hearing it. He had more reasons not to go to a music class after learning that legendary singer Kishoreda never learned music.
- KK’s debut in Hindi movies was with the song “Chod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan” from Maachis. He was accompanied by Hariharan, Sehgal, and Wadkar. The song was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj.
- KK was a part of the jury of Fame Gurukul, a television reality show that gave Arijit Singh his first taste of fame. He didn’t appear in other reality shows.
- Besides, KK had also sung an English Rock Ballad “Cineraria”. KK also has sung a song named “Tanha Chala” for the Pakistani TV show The Ghost which was aired on Hum TV in 2008. The song was composed by Farrukh Abid and Shoiab Farrukh, and Momina Duraid penned the lyrics.