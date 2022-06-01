KK Death News Latest Updates: Krishnakumar Kunnath, the talented, versatile singer, died of heart attack in Kolkata on Tuesday night. Popularly known as ‘KK’, the singer was in the West Bengal capital city for a two-day show. He was 53.

In what turned out to be his last performance, KK enthralled the audience at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for nearly an hour. His official Instagram account is full of the moments from the Kolkata show. The PTI reports that the singer was feeling ‘heavy’ after the show. He collapsed at his hotel and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead.’

As of now, the doctors are saying that the cause of the death can be sudden cardiac arrest. However, the Kolkata Police has registered it as a case of ‘unnatural death’ The autopsy will be carried out today, the local officials have confirmed.

Latest reports say that KK’s wife Jyothy Krishna along with their two children — daughter Tamara and son Nakul — have reached Kolkata. The Kolkata Police have deployed heavy security outside the CMRI hospital. Fans have been gathering outside the hospital ever since the news broke out about singer’s untimely demise.