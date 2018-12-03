Simmba trailer released: Watch Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao in upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial

Simmba trailer released: In Simmba, Ranveer plays the role of a corrupt policeman, ACP Sangram Bhalerao.

Simmba trailer released: The trailer of Simmba dropped today, December 3 and movie buffs just can’t keep calm! Simmba is Ranveer Singh’s first release after his wedding with Deepika Padukone in November. This Rohit Shetty directorial is set to hit the big screen on December 28. The project is produced by none other than Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Rohit Shetty Picturez. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in the movie in a lead role. Simmba is Sara’s second film this year along with Kedarnath where she will be seen besides Sushant Singh Rajput. Kedarnath will release much before Simmba, on December 7.

Besides Sara, Simmba is also Ranveer’s first film with director Rohit Shetty. Known for his powerpack performances in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Lootera, Ranveer is one of the finest actors in the current generation. He will next feature in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt.

In Simmba, Ranveer plays the role of a corrupt policeman, ACP Sangram Bhalerao, but circumstances change his way and he ends up fighting for women’s justice. Other Bollywood actors like Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana will also be seen in the film playing important roles. In special appearances, the audience will see Rohit’s Golmaal fame Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade, and bollywood supertsar Ajay Devgn.

Rohit’s last movie, Golmaal Again, was a massive hit at the Box Office which garnered over Rs 200 crore at the BO. With Rohit’s superhit releases in the past, it will be fun to see if Simmba will put the Box Office on fire and break all records set by Rohit’s previous films.