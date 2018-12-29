Simmba full movie leaked by Tamilrockers, within hours of release

By: | Updated: December 29, 2018 1:53 PM

Rohit Shetty's recent movie Simmba is the recent victim of piracy website Tamilrockers!

A still from Simmba

Rohit Shetty’s recent movie Simmba is the recent victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. They have leaked many other recent movies within hours of its release.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release Zero and Kannada movie KGF were also leaked by this website hours after their release on December 21. Apart from that Odiyan, Maari 2, Sarkar and 2.0 were also leaked by this website.

The major Tamil film producers have put up a fight against Tamilrockers because of this menace, however, they have not been much fruitful. Even Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and even Hollywood movies have not escaped Tamilrockers clutches.

Even, blocking the piracy website has not helped, as it has several proxy websites – all of which are difficult to block.

Read Also| Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio boosts internet connectivity; India crosses 50-crore mark in 2018

Financial Express Online’s Tarun Bhardwaj in his review called the film “the masala movie of the yearand a mass entertainer. The movie was hailed for being an unabashed entertainer and was rated three stars by him. “Even with flaws and colors staring at the audience in the Shining Shetty-verse, Simmba works because it is unapologetic in whatever they are doing. No half-measure at all. A masala mass-entertainer,” the review said. He also termed Simmba as a film which is a wannabe champion of feminism but with ‘nothing much for women to do’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Simmba full movie leaked by Tamilrockers, within hours of release
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition