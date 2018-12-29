Simmba full movie leaked by Tamilrockers, within hours of release

A still from Simmba

Rohit Shetty’s recent movie Simmba is the recent victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. They have leaked many other recent movies within hours of its release.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release Zero and Kannada movie KGF were also leaked by this website hours after their release on December 21. Apart from that Odiyan, Maari 2, Sarkar and 2.0 were also leaked by this website.

The major Tamil film producers have put up a fight against Tamilrockers because of this menace, however, they have not been much fruitful. Even Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and even Hollywood movies have not escaped Tamilrockers clutches.

Even, blocking the piracy website has not helped, as it has several proxy websites – all of which are difficult to block.

Financial Express Online’s Tarun Bhardwaj in his review called the film “the masala movie of the year” and a mass entertainer. The movie was hailed for being an unabashed entertainer and was rated three stars by him. “Even with flaws and colors staring at the audience in the Shining Shetty-verse, Simmba works because it is unapologetic in whatever they are doing. No half-measure at all. A masala mass-entertainer,” the review said. He also termed Simmba as a film which is a wannabe champion of feminism but with ‘nothing much for women to do’.