Simmba Box Office Collection: Will Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer hit Rs 250-crore mark?

Simmba got affected by new releases, but still has an outside chance of nearing Rs 250 crore if it maintains the rhythm. (Source: Rohit Shetty Facebook)

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is already a blockbuster, having minted over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film released on December 28, 2018, and has so far made over Rs 232 crore at the box-office. While films rarely make more money at the box-office after the first three weeks of release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh is optimistic that Simmba still has an outside chance to crack the Rs 250 crore mark.

Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Simmba is inching towards the Rs 250-crore mark. Last Friday, the film made Rs 2.60 crore while on Saturday and Sunday, the numbers were Rs 4.51 crore and Rs 5.30 crore, respectively. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Simmba made Rs 2.87 crore, Rs 2.29 crore and Rs 1.31 crore, while on Thursday too, Simmba was steady at Rs 1.18 crore.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the updated figures.

Adarsh then wrote, “#Simmba biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr, Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr, Week 3: ₹ 20.06 cr. Total: ₹ 232.49 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #Simmba benchmarks…Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3, ₹ 100 cr: Day 5, ₹ 150 cr: Day 7, ₹ 175 cr: Day 10, ₹ 200 cr: Day 12, ₹ 225 cr: Day 18. India biz.”

Though, the film’s collections have been challenged by a number of new releases including The Accidental Prime Minister, Fraud Sayiyaan, Why Cheat India and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri, which has been shinning at the box-office, Simmba could still reach the Rs 250 crore mark in its lifetime theatrical run.

Simmba is based in the same world as Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham Returns. The film also introduced Akshay Kumar as the ATS chief Veer Sooriyavanshi in Rohit Shetty’s next – Sooriyavanshi. There have also been talks that Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh’s Sangram Bhalerao and Akki’s Veer Sooriyavanshi, could all team up for a film together in the future.