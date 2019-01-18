Simmba Box Office Collection: Will Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer hit Rs 250-crore mark?

By: | Published: January 18, 2019 4:38 PM

Simmba is based in the same world as Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham Returns. The film also introduced Akshay Kumar as the ATS chief Veer Sooriyavanshi in Rohit Shetty’s next – Sooriyavanshi.

Simmba got affected by new releases, but still has an outside chance of nearing Rs 250 crore if it maintains the rhythm. (Source: Rohit Shetty Facebook)

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is already a blockbuster, having minted over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film released on December 28, 2018, and has so far made over Rs 232 crore at the box-office. While films rarely make more money at the box-office after the first three weeks of release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh is optimistic that Simmba still has an outside chance to crack the Rs 250 crore mark.

Co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Simmba is inching towards the Rs 250-crore mark. Last Friday, the film made Rs 2.60 crore while on Saturday and Sunday, the numbers were Rs 4.51 crore and Rs 5.30 crore, respectively. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Simmba made Rs 2.87 crore, Rs 2.29 crore and Rs 1.31 crore, while on Thursday too, Simmba was steady at Rs 1.18 crore.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the updated figures.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Also Read: Simmba box office collection Day 19!

He tweeted that Simmba got affected by new releases, but still has an outside chance of nearing Rs 250 crore if it maintains the rhythm.

Adarsh then wrote, “#Simmba biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr, Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr, Week 3: ₹ 20.06 cr. Total: ₹ 232.49 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #Simmba benchmarks…Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3, ₹ 100 cr: Day 5, ₹ 150 cr: Day 7, ₹ 175 cr: Day 10, ₹ 200 cr: Day 12, ₹ 225 cr: Day 18. India biz.”

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Though, the film’s collections have been challenged by a number of new releases including The Accidental Prime Minister, Fraud Sayiyaan, Why Cheat India and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri, which has been shinning at the box-office, Simmba could still reach the Rs 250 crore mark in its lifetime theatrical run.

Simmba is based in the same world as Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Singham Returns. The film also introduced Akshay Kumar as the ATS chief Veer Sooriyavanshi in Rohit Shetty’s next – Sooriyavanshi. There have also been talks that Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh’s Sangram Bhalerao and Akki’s Veer Sooriyavanshi, could all team up for a film together in the future.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Simmba Box Office Collection: Will Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer hit Rs 250-crore mark?
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition