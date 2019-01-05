Simmba box office collection: Ranveer Singh starrer film earns Rs 159.83 crore till now, to reach Rs 200 crore mark soon

The movie was released December 28 last year and has been doing well since then.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Simba continues to do well in box office. Into its second week, the movie is expected to to earn around by Rs 200 crore by second week itself. The film has earned Rs 9.002 crore last Friday and collected Rs 159.83 crore from the box office so far.

“#Simmba starts Week 2 with a bang… Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 2 itself… Will make an entry into ₹ 200 cr Club before Week 2 concludes… [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr. Total: ₹ 159.83 cr. India biz,” tweeted well-known trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh.

The movie was released December 28 last year and has been doing well since then. The film, an official remake of Telugu hit Temper, is a story of a cop without any scruples. In the film, Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer) falls in love with Shagun (Sara), who runs a catering service near the police station he is posted in.

The film faced minor dips on Saturday, Sunday and Monday earning $1.590 million, $1.492 million and $7,79,000, respectively. On Tuesday and Wednesday,the film witnessed growth and earned $7.853 million.

In the film, a 19-year-old medical student Aakruti Dave, whom Sangram considers his younger sister, gets brutally raped and killed.

Apart from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, the film also has Ajay Devgn. Actors Akshay Kumar, Golmaal team comprising Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi also appear in special appearances.

The movie is reportedly doing better than Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which has Shah Rukh Khan in lead role. The film is likely to have smooth run at box office, as there is no big Bollywood film scheduled to be released until January 11.