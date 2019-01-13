Simmba Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh starrer film crosses Rs 350 crore mark worldwide

The film is being considered as Ranveer Singh’s biggest solo hit. (Source: Indian Express)

Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba has continued to mint money in box office. After having crossed Rs 200 crore mark earlier, it has now collected Rs 350 crore across the globe.

The film is being considered as Ranveer Singh’s biggest solo hit. Apart from this, the movie is also the highest grossing film for all of its producers which included Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions. It is also to be noted that Simmba is also director Rohit Shetty’s eight successive 100 crore film.

Taking to Twitter , Karan Johar, one of producers in the film share the news of the film’s. He has also said that Simmba marked the starting of a professional bond between him and Rohit Shetty.

“All of us at DHARMA PRODUCTIONS are so proud and ecstatic with SIMMBA! Officially our biggest hit!! Rohit Shetty is a mainstream maverick and this has been one of our best associations and looking forward to many more with him and his team. SIMMBA marks the beginning of a solid professional bond between Rohit & me! Personally he is one of the best guys in the business and a true friend!” he said as per Indian Express.

Rohit Shetty, while attributing his film’s success to fans and fraternity said as per the paper, , “It feels incredible to see the excitement and fabulous response of the audience for Simmba in cinema halls everywhere. I am very happy with the appreciation the film is garnering.”

Also read: Kumbh Mela 2019: Yogi government to set up virtual reality kiosks – How to watch Aarti, Shahi Snan in 3D format

Along with Ranveer Singh, the movie has Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in important roles. The film is a remake of of the Telugu film Temper, which had Junior NTR in important role. While the movie had garnered mixed responses from critics, Ranveer Singh’s performance was be appreciated.