Simmba box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer crosses Rs 150 crore mark!

By: | Published: January 4, 2019 1:44 PM

Simmba box office collection Day 7: The Rohit Shetty directorial, starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Sonu Sood in significant roles earned Rs 139.03 crore in the first 6 days. With no competition this weekend, the film will likely continue with its success streak.

Simmba box office collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh starrer becomes one of the films to enter Rs 100 crore club in 2018. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

A Rohit Shetty film is usually expected to cross Rs 100 crore, and Simmba is the eighth film to prove this. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, hit the screens on December 28 and has been raking in money ever since.

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba earned Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day. The cop drama, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, had a grand second day and made Rs 23.33 crore. The film made Rs 31.02 crore on its third day, bringing its total first-weekend collection to Rs 75.11 crore. It earned Rs 21.24 crore on Monday and made an astounding Rs 26 crore on Tuesday. Simmba made Rs 14.49 crore on Wednesday and Rs 11.78 crore on Thursday, bringing its total collection to Rs 150.81 crore.

Taran Adarsh’ Tweets:

Meanwhile, in Australia, Simmba joined the list of films that crossed 1 million Australian dollars in just 7 days. Earlier this list included Padmaavat, Sanju, 2.0. Here’s a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh’ Tweet:

Earlier, the movie opened to a collection of $1.884 million on Friday. Simmba faced minor drops on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and earned $1.590 mn, $1.492 mn and $779k, respectively. On Tuesday, the New Year’s Day and Wednesday, however, the film witnessed phenomenal growth and fetched itself $7.853 mn to reach where it is. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the business figures of Simmba in a tweet.

Taran Adarsh’ Tweet:

An official remake of the Telugu hit Temper, Simmba is the story of Sangram Bhalerao role played by Ranveer, an immoral and dishonest cop. He falls in love with Shagun role played by Sara, who runs a catering service near his police station. Everything is hunky-dory, until the woman he considers his younger sister, 19-year-old medical student Aakruti Dave, gets brutally raped and killed.

Simmba features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and the team of Golmaal – Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade – in special appearances, has already nudged out Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film is expected to continue its collection, as there is no big Bollywood release until January 11.

