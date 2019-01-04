Simmba box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer crosses Rs 150 crore mark!

Simmba box office collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh starrer becomes one of the films to enter Rs 100 crore club in 2018. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

A Rohit Shetty film is usually expected to cross Rs 100 crore, and Simmba is the eighth film to prove this. The film, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, hit the screens on December 28 and has been raking in money ever since.

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba earned Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day. The cop drama, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, had a grand second day and made Rs 23.33 crore. The film made Rs 31.02 crore on its third day, bringing its total first-weekend collection to Rs 75.11 crore. It earned Rs 21.24 crore on Monday and made an astounding Rs 26 crore on Tuesday. Simmba made Rs 14.49 crore on Wednesday and Rs 11.78 crore on Thursday, bringing its total collection to Rs 150.81 crore.

Taran Adarsh’ Tweets:

#Simmba roars and scores at the BO… Crosses ₹ 150 cr mark in Week 1… Glowing word of mouth has converted into footfalls… Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr, Tue 28.19 cr, Wed 14.49 cr, Thu 11.78 cr. Total: ₹ 150.81 cr. India biz. SUPER HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

#Simmba benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 7

With no major release today, #Simmba is sure to dominate the marketplace… ₹ 200 cr mark is definitely within reach… Can even touch ₹ 250 cr, depending on how it trends from next week [11 Jan]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

Meanwhile, in Australia, Simmba joined the list of films that crossed 1 million Australian dollars in just 7 days. Earlier this list included Padmaavat, Sanju, 2.0. Here’s a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh’ Tweet:

#Padmaavat, #Sanju, #2Point0 [multiple languages] and now #Simmba… #Simmba joins the list of films that crossed A$ 1 mn in #Australia [2018 releases]… What’s amazing is that #Simmba attained the feat in just 7 days… Total till 3 Jan 2019: A$ 1,015,691 [₹ 5.01 cr]. @comScore — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2019

Earlier, the movie opened to a collection of $1.884 million on Friday. Simmba faced minor drops on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and earned $1.590 mn, $1.492 mn and $779k, respectively. On Tuesday, the New Year’s Day and Wednesday, however, the film witnessed phenomenal growth and fetched itself $7.853 mn to reach where it is. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared the business figures of Simmba in a tweet.

Taran Adarsh’ Tweet:

#Simmba should be close to ₹ 60 cr in Week 1 Overseas… Excellent in USA-Canada, UAE-GCC and Australia in particular…

Fri: $ 1.884 mn

Sat: $ 1.590 mn

Sun: $ 1.492 mn

Mon: $ 779k

Tue: $ 1.414 mn

Wed: $ 694k

Total: $ 7.853 mn [₹ 55.06 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2019

An official remake of the Telugu hit Temper, Simmba is the story of Sangram Bhalerao role played by Ranveer, an immoral and dishonest cop. He falls in love with Shagun role played by Sara, who runs a catering service near his police station. Everything is hunky-dory, until the woman he considers his younger sister, 19-year-old medical student Aakruti Dave, gets brutally raped and killed.

Simmba features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and the team of Golmaal – Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade – in special appearances, has already nudged out Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film is expected to continue its collection, as there is no big Bollywood release until January 11.