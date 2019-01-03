Simmba box office collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh’s film crosses Rs 50-crore mark globally

The film is expected to continue its stellar run as there is no big Bollywood release scheduled until January 11.

Ranveer Singh’s big-ticket release Simmba has added another feather to its cap. The crime action film, directed by Rohit Shetty, has crossed the Rs 50 crore-mark in its five-day run at the international box-office. Its total collection from the overseas markets now stands at $ 7.159 mn, which is equivalent to Rs 50.21 crore.

Earlier, Simmba opened to a collection of $1.884 mn on Friday. The film faced minor drops on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and earned $1.590 mn, $1.492 mn and $779k, respectively. On Tuesday, the New Year’s Day, however, the film witnessed phenomenal growth and fetched itself $1.414 mn to reach where it is.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business figures of Simmba in a tweet that he posted on Wednesday evening.

#Simmba crosses ₹ 50 cr mark in *5 days* in international markets… Got a major boost on Tue [1 Jan 2019]…

Fri: $ 1.884 mn

Sat: $ 1.590 mn

Sun: $ 1.492 mn

Mon: $ 779k

Tue: $ 1.414 mn

Total: $ 7.159 mn [₹ 50.21 cr]

???????????? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2019

While Simmba is a bona fide hit globally, it has set off fireworks at the domestic box-office. In its five-day run on home turf, Simmba, a masala potboiler at heart, has amassed Rs 124.45 crore, thereby becoming eighth Rs 100 crore-film of Shetty’s career. For Ranveer, Simmba is his fourth box-office century and his first without Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone.

Like I pointed out yesterday, #Simmba is Rohit Shetty’s eighth film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark… Rohit holds the record for maximum films in ₹ 100 cr Club… Indeed, Rohit is making the audience laugh in theatres and his distributors laugh all the way to the bank! pic.twitter.com/KgP5H2Xgyj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2019

Simmba casts Ranveer in the role of Sangram Bhalearao aka Simmba, a corrupt cop in Maharashtra Police. His life sees a turnaround when the girl he treats as his sister is killed after being raped brutally. Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in important roles is produced by Rohit Shetty Pictures and Dharma Productions.

Simmba features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and the team of Golmaal – Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi – in special appearances, has already nudged out Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film is expected to continue its stellar run as there is no big Bollywood release scheduled until January 11.