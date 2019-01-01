Simmba box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh’s film mints Rs 109.75 crore worldwide

Simmba box office collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh’s film is minting gold. (Source: Rohit Shetty Facebook)

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba is unstoppable at the box office. The Rohit Shetty directorial managed to surpass Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of its release. The cop drama has grossed Rs 75.11 crore as its domestic collections and Rs 34.64 crore in the overseas market, taking Simmba’s total earnings to Rs 109.75 crore at the global box office.

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

#Simmba

* USA-Canada: Fri $ 488k, Sat $ 584k, Sun $ 600k

* UAE-GCC: Thu $ 372k, Fri $ 520k, Sat $ 413k, Sun $ 221k

* UK: Fri $ 87k, Sat $ 130k, Sun $ 122k

* Aus + Fiji: Fri $ 144k, Sat $ 156k, Sun $ 169k

* RoW: Fri $ 273k, Sat $ 307k, Sun $ 380k

Total: $ 4.966 mn [₹ 34.64 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2018

#Simmba is a success story in international markets… Has fared best in USA-Canada and UAE-GCC… Elsewhere too, especially Australia, the biz is solid…

Day 1: $ 1.884 mn

Day 2: $ 1.590 mn

Day 3: $ 1.492 mn

3-day total: $ 4.966 mn [₹ 34.64 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2018

Ranveer-Sara’s movie, Simmba, has also given Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero a run for its money. Ranveer Singh’s movie has also affected the collections of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1, which is the costliest and highest grossing Kannada movie to date. Shah Rukh’s Zero has earned Rs 87.20 crore and KGF has raked in Rs 146.2 crore at the domestic box office.

Simmba had earned an impressive amount of Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day, going past the expectations of trade analysts, who had predicted a collection of around Rs 18 crore. Simmba gathered Rs 23.33 crore on Saturday, Rs 31.06 crore on Sunday and 21.24 crore on Monday as the domestic box office collection.

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

#Simmba ends 2018 on a thunderous note… Records superb numbers on Mon [31 Dec]… Will continue its victory march today [1 Jan]… It’s #Simmba wave at the BO… Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr [better than Fri]. Total: ₹ 96.35 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2019

Surprisingly, Simmba’s earnings from Mumbai alone account for more than 38 per cent of its entire box office collection in India. Simmba has managed to earn a total of Rs 29.01 crore from Mumbai, which includes Friday’s collection of Rs 7.77 crore, Saturday’s earning of Rs 9.11 crore and Sunday’s Rs 12.13 crore.

Rohit Shetty’s Simmba is currently Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening film in terms of collections in his career so far. Ranveer Singh’s previous films raking in big money are Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Ranveer-Deepika and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat has grossed Rs 19 crore on its first day. Simmba was released on 28 December 2018, while Padmaavat released on 25 January 2018.

The year 2018 has been really eventful for Ranveer Singh, both personally and professionally. Apart from having two big blockbusters like Simmba and Padmaavat in 2018, Ranveer got married to Deepika Padukone at a lavish destination wedding at Lake Como, Italy.

Simmba is Sara Ali Khan’s second movie after Kedarnath. Ranveer Singh’s film is an official remake of the Telugu movie Temper. The movie narrates the story of a corrupt cop, Sangram Bhalerao, played by Ranveer, who falls in love with Shagun, played by Sara Ali Khan. Sangram’s life is turned upside down when a 19-year-old medical student, whom he considers as his sister, gets raped and murdered.

Simmba was also promoted as a spin-off of Ajay Devgn’s Singham series. Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty have produced Simmba under the banner of Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Pictures. Apart from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Simmba’s cast includes Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Akshay Kumar in cameo appearances.