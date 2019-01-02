Simmba box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh starrer mints Rs 100 crore in just 5 days!

Simmba box office collection Day 5: Going by its performance, it seems the Rohit Shetty directorial won’t slow down anytime soon. The film also has no competition at the box office this week.
Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, created a hype the moment it was announced. The film hit the screens on December 28 and has been raking in big money ever since. After collecting Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day, the cop drama saw a boost on its second day and made Rs 23.33 crore. It then went on to make Rs 31.02 crore on its third day, bringing its total collection to Rs 75.11 crore. The film made Rs 21.24 crore on Monday, taking its domestic box-office collection beyond Rs 100 crore.
RAMESH BALA’S TWEET:
#Simmba crossed ₹ 100 Cr Nett mark at the Domestic Box office yesterday..
4th ₹ 100 Cr movie for @RanveerOfficial
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 2, 2019
Karan Johar took to Instagram and praised on Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. He wrote that working with Rohit Shetty has been one of the best experiences of his life!
KARAN JOHAR’S POST:
View this post on Instagram
Working with @itsrohitshetty has been one of the best experiences of my life! Have learnt so much from his process and his precision! Making a mainstream film that is loved across the audience base is no mean task and he has mastered the art of doing just that!!! He loves his audiences tremendously and only makes movies for them! Thank u my dearest Rohit for everything! You have a large heart and a solid one too! @ranveersingh is and will always be SIMMBA for life!! You two were meant to be brothers in biceps!!!! Love you!!! Thank you! What a great end of the year to have!!!
It has been a golden year for Ranveer, as his film Padmaavat that hit the screens at the beginning of January 2018, crossed Rs 300 crore.
TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:
₹ 300 cr Club and its members…#PK [2014]#BajrangiBhaijaan [2015]#Sultan [2016]#Dangal [2016]#TigerZindaHai [2017]#Padmaavat [2018]#Sanju [2018]
NOTE: #Baahubali2 [Hindi; 2017] is the ONLY film in ₹ 500 cr Club.
NettBOC. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018
The other movies to have breached the milestone are Sanju, followed by Ranveer and Deepika’s period epic, Padmaavat. Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi, Raid, Baaghi 2, Race 3, Stree, Gold, Badhaai Ho, Thugs of Hindostan and 2.0.
TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:
While #Simmba will cross ₹ ???? cr today [1 Jan 2019], here’s a look at HINDI FILMS that cruised past ₹ ???? cr in 2018…
1 #Padmaavat
2 #SKTKS
3 #Raid
4 #Baaghi2
5 #Raazi
6 #Race3
7 #Sanju
8 #Gold
9 #Stree
10 #BadhaaiHo
11 #TOH
12 #2Point0
13 #Simmba
Nett BOC. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2019
An official remake of the Telugu hit Temper, Simmba is the story of a cop without any scruples, Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer), who falls in love with Shagun (Sara), who runs a catering service near his police station. Everything is hunky-dory, until a 19-year-old medical student Aakruti Dave, someone he considers his younger sister, gets brutally raped and killed.
Simmba features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and the team of Golmaal – Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi – in special appearances, and has already nudged out Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film is expected to continue its stellar run at the BO, as there is no big Bollywood release scheduled until January 11.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.