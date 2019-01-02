Simmba box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh starrer mints Rs 100 crore in just 5 days!

Simmba box office collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh starrer enters Rs 100 crore club.

Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, created a hype the moment it was announced. The film hit the screens on December 28 and has been raking in big money ever since. After collecting Rs 20.72 crore on its opening day, the cop drama saw a boost on its second day and made Rs 23.33 crore. It then went on to make Rs 31.02 crore on its third day, bringing its total collection to Rs 75.11 crore. The film made Rs 21.24 crore on Monday, taking its domestic box-office collection beyond Rs 100 crore.

#Simmba crossed ₹ 100 Cr Nett mark at the Domestic Box office yesterday.. 4th ₹ 100 Cr movie for @RanveerOfficial — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 2, 2019

Karan Johar took to Instagram and praised on Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. He wrote that working with Rohit Shetty has been one of the best experiences of his life!

It has been a golden year for Ranveer, as his film Padmaavat that hit the screens at the beginning of January 2018, crossed Rs 300 crore.

The other movies to have breached the milestone are Sanju, followed by Ranveer and Deepika’s period epic, Padmaavat. Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi, Raid, Baaghi 2, Race 3, Stree, Gold, Badhaai Ho, Thugs of Hindostan and 2.0.

An official remake of the Telugu hit Temper, Simmba is the story of a cop without any scruples, Sangram Bhalerao (Ranveer), who falls in love with Shagun (Sara), who runs a catering service near his police station. Everything is hunky-dory, until a 19-year-old medical student Aakruti Dave, someone he considers his younger sister, gets brutally raped and killed.

Simmba features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and the team of Golmaal – Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi – in special appearances, and has already nudged out Aanand L Rai’s Zero, which stars Shah Rukh Khan. The film is expected to continue its stellar run at the BO, as there is no big Bollywood release scheduled until January 11.