Simmba box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh’s film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Simmba box office Day 3: Ranveer Singh starrer registers impressive numbers.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is doing some brisk business at the box office and has received a lot of positive reviews from all corners. Audiences are absolutely loving what director Rohit Shetty has to offer and the film is minting big money as the days pass.

Simmba had a superb opening day box office collection of Rs 20.72 crore. With strong word of mouth, the film witnessed a hike in its earning on Saturday as the movie collected Rs 23.33 crore on the second day.

The action drama needed just Rs 6 crore to cross the first milestone, which it did easily on Sunday. With a screen count of 4,020 across India, Simmba collected Rs 31 crore (approximately) on day 3 at the domestic market, taking it’s earning to around Rs 75 crore, according to early estimates.

RAMESH BALA’S TWEET:

. @RanveerOfficial ‘s #Simmba has a huge Sunday at the All-India Box office.. Early estimates is around ₹ 31 Crs Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 31, 2018

On the other hand, in terms of worldwide business, Simmba has crossed the Rs 100 crore global mark in its first weekend. Trade analyst Girish Johar tweeted, talking about Simmba’s worldwide gross.

GIRISH JOHAR’S TWEET:

Also Read: Dipika Kakar wins Bigg Boss 12

On Sunday evening, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the detailed international box-office figures of Simmba.

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

#Simmba Overseas key markets…

* USA-Canada: Fri $ 488k, Sat $ 584k

* UAE-GCC: Thu $ 372k, Fri $ 520k, Sat $ 413k

* UK: Fri $ 87k, Sat $ 130k

* Australia + Fiji: Fri $ 144k, Sat $ 156k

* RoW: Fri $ 273k, Sat $ 307k

2-day total: $ 3.474 mn [₹ 24.22 cr].

 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2018

With no other big release and Zero almost dying at the ticket counters, Simmba has all the chances to continue the impressive box office run in coming days as well. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is a remake of Tamil film Temper that featured Jr NTR. Although the storyline is the same, the director brought some changes in the Hindi version. Apart from Ranveer, Simmba also features Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood.

Simmba has been dominating the box office since its first day, and it ended the first weekend with flying colours. It will be interesting to see if Simmba is able to pass the Monday test and maintain the momentum over the weekdays.