Simmba box office collection day 28: Ranveer Singh starrer inches close to Rs 240-crore mark!

In the movie, Ranveer plays the role of a corrupt police officer, Sangram Bhalerao whose life turns upside down after an incident which involves his dear one. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba is having quite the time at the box-office. The film has grossed Rs 238.67 crore at the domestic box-office alone. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba has had fans and critics buzzing about it ever since it released on December 28. Fans have been celebrating every aspect of the film and Simmba has been breaking box-office records left, right and center.

Ranveer and Sara’s film already beat the box-office collections of Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Salman Khan’s Race 3. Now, the film has achieved a new feat. Simmba has overtaken even the Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlet Johansson starrer Avengers: Infinity War. The Marvel superhero film had grossed Rs 227.43 crore as its lifetime collection at the Indian box-office in all of 10 weeks.

Taran Adarsh's Tweet:

#Simmba biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Week 3: ₹ 20.06 cr

Week 4: ₹ 6.18 cr

Total: ₹ 238.67 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2019

#Simmba has almost exhausted its theatrical run in traditional markets #Overseas [first round]… However, it has amassed a superb total in 5 weeks… Total till 24 Jan 2019: $ 13.202 million [₹ 93.81 cr]… Nears ₹ ???? cr mark. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2019

#Simmba is maintaining at lower levels… Affected due to the multiple new releases + reduction in screens/shows… [Week 4] Fri 66 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.85 cr, Mon 58 lakhs, Tue 70 lakhs, Wed 63 lakhs, Thu 54 lakhs. Total: ₹ 238.67 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2019

Simmba has managed to overtake the superheroes within four weeks of its release. In Week 1, the Ranveer Singh starrer made Rs 150,81 crore, while in the following weeks, the numbers stood at Rs 61.62 crore, Rs 20.06 crore and finally Rs 6.18 crore in the fourth week, taking its total to Rs 238.67 crore.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War had opened at Rs 156.64 crore in its first week; by week two, its total collection was Rs 203.94 crore while its third week total was Rs 219.59 crore. The film eventually rested after running for about 10 weeks in theatres and made a lifetime of Rs 227.43 crore in India.

Despite big releases in January including Anupam Kher’s The Accidental Prime Minister, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and now, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Simmba is still moving forward and making money at the box-office.