Simmba box office collection Day 25: Ranveer Singh starrer inches closer to Rs 240-crore mark

The last blockbuster of 2018, Rohit Shetty‘s ‘Simmba‘, is going strong even weeks after its release. The film became instant HIT by the end of its first weekend and crossed several benchmarks over the weeks. The masala action potboiler directed by Rohit Shetty added Rs 58 lakhs to its kitty on Monday, taking its total collection to Rs 236.80 crore after a glorious 25-day run in cinemas.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business figures of the film in a tweet on Tuesday.

#Simmba [Week 4] Fri 66 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.85 cr, Mon 58 lakhs. Total: ₹ 236.80 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 22, 2019

The Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, starrer is doing great business in the international market also. The film’s collection has reached up to $13 million or Rs 92.80 crores in the global market after four whole weeks and will soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark internationally.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Simmba crossed $13 mn from international markets, after Weekend 4 and has inched closer to Rs 100cr mark overseas.

#Simmba crosses $ 13 mn from international markets, after Weekend 4… Inches closer to ₹ ???? cr mark #Overseas… Total till 20 Jan 2019: $ 13.034 million [₹ 92.80 cr]… USA+Canada has performed best, nears $ 5 mn mark. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2019

The film was also released in Fiji and Taran Adarsh shared the film’s earning in the country. He wrote that Simmba will set new benchmarks in Fiji. It will emerge as the highest grossing Indian film.

‘Simmba‘ is the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu film ‘Temper’ starring NTR Jr. But in terms of climax and ending, this one is slightly different. The film explored the journey of a small boy Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba (Ranveer Singh) aspiring to become a corrupt police officer and live an ideal life. He achieves his dream and finds his love interest, Sara Ali Khan. But with some unexpected turn of events, Simmba changes for good and chose the road to honesty.

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in ‘Gully Boy’ in which he has also showcased his singing and rapping talents. The film, based on Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy, will appear on screen on 14 February.