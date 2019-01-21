Simmba box office collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh starrer weathers Uri storm, inches closer to Rs 250-crore mark

By: | Published: January 21, 2019 1:41 PM

Simmba, a joint production venture between Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Pictures, is presented by Reliance Entertainment. The film, upon its release on December 28, received a mixed response from film critics across the country. But audiences were largely appreciative of the film and found it ‘paisa vasool,’ something which boosted its business like nothing.

While Simmba is the highest-grossing film of Shetty’s career, it is Ranveer’s second-highest earner after Padmaavat. Sara, on the other hand, made her debut in the Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore clubs with the film. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Simmba, that features Ranveer Singh in the titular role, continues to maintain its strong grip on the box-office despite the film now running in its fourth week. The masala action potboiler directed by Rohit Shetty added Rs 1.22 crore to its kitty on its fourth Saturday, taking its total collection to Rs 234.37 crore after a glorious 23-day run in cinemas.

Going by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Simmba is expected to witness substantial growth in its business in figures for its fourth Sunday. Adarsh shared the latest business figures of the film in a tweet on Sunday.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Simmba, that also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in the lead roles, casts Ranveer in the role of Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, a corrupt cop in the Maharashtra Police whose conscience awakens when a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped and killed.

While Simmba is the highest-grossing film of Shetty's career, it is Ranveer's second-highest earner after Padmaavat. Sara, on the other hand, made her debut in the Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore clubs with the film.

Simmba, a joint production venture between Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Pictures, is presented by Reliance Entertainment. The film, upon its release on December 28, received a mixed response from film critics across the country. But audiences were largely appreciative of the film and found it 'paisa vasool,' something which boosted its business like nothing.

Coming to Ranveer Singh, he will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the silver screens on Valentine’s Day, 14th February 2019.

