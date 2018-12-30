Simmba box office collection day 2: Ranveer, Sara-starrer gains, collects this much

Source: Rohit Shetty Facebook

Simmba box office collection day 2: Simmba stayed strong on its day 2 at the box office. The film with elements of action, comedy and drama earned Rs 23.33 crore on the second day and took the collection to Rs 44.05 crore

Ranveer’s last release, Padmaavat earned Rs 19 crore on its opening day while Simmba recorded an impressive collection of Rs 20.72 crore on its Day 1 at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said about the film on Twitter, “#Simmba roars on Day 2… While Mumbai circuit is exceptional, the other circuits that were slightly low on Day 1 have also picked up… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 12.60%… Expected to score big numbers today… Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr. Total: ₹ 44.05 cr. India biz.”

Film critic Girish Johar to gave a thumbs up to the film and said on the social microblogging site, “Numbers coming in … For Day 2 roughly 20ish% jump from Day 1 is there for #Simmba ????????????????????????… is being enjoyed by All !”

Financial Express Online’s Tarun Bhardwaj called the film “the masala movie of the year” in his review and rated the film 3 stars. The review while hailing the film for being an unabashed entertainer said, “Even with flaws and colors staring at the audience in the Shining Shetty-verse, Simmba works because it is unapologetic in whatever they are doing. No half-measure at all. A masala mass-entertainer.”

Rohit Shetty who is known for Golmaal franchise, Singham franchise, Bol Bachchan, and Chennai Express, has directed Simmba featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan; the film was released on December 28.

The action film is Sara’s second film after her debut in Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Ranveer Singh’s first film after he married his co-star in many Bhansali films actress Deepika Padukone. If the film continued to earn good numbers, this film might very well be Ranveer’s first solo hit without Deepika and Bhansali after a long time. His last releases besides Padmavat were Befikre and Bajirao Mastani.

Simmba is a joint venture of Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions.The film had a good start, earning 30 crores on Saturday (29 December).