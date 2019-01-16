Simmba box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh’s film mints Rs 230 crore

Published: January 16, 2019 5:04 PM

Simmba, a joint production venture between Rohit Shetty Pictures and Dharma Productions, is presented by Reliance Entertainment.

Simmba, that also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in the lead roles, has broken quite a few box-office records during its commendable run.

Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role, is in no mood to slow down. The masala action potboiler, directed by Rohit Shetty, maintained its strong grip at the box-office as it added Rs 2.29 crore more to its kitty on Tuesday. After a 19-day run in cinemas, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 230 crore, which is absolutely phenomenal.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Simmba will reach the Rs 235 crore mark by the end of its third week at the box-office. Adarsh, in a tweet, also shared the film’s latest business figures. Check it out below:

Simmba, that also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in the lead roles, has broken quite a few box-office records during its commendable run. While it became the highest grosser of Shetty’s career, it became Ranveer’s second film in the prestigious Rs 200 crore-club after Padmaavat. It also marked Sara’s debut in the Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore-clubs.

In Simmba, Ranveer plays Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, a corrupt police officer. He has a change of heart when a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped and killed. The second half of the film is largely dedicated to Simmba battling against the perpetrators.

Simmba, a joint production venture between Rohit Shetty Pictures and Dharma Productions, is presented by Reliance Entertainment. The film, that brought together Ranveer and Shetty together for the first time, released on December 28 to mixed reviews from film critics. The audience, however, was most appreciative of the film.

