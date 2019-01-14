Simmba box office collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh’s film is unshakeable, earnings zoom to Rs 224.84 crore

Globally, Simmba has collected Rs 350 crore and is being considered Ranveer Singh’s biggest solo hit so far. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Rohit Shetty’s masala action potboiler Simmba, that stars Ranveer Singh in the role of the protagonist, is showing no signs of slowing down. The film, on its third Sunday, added Rs 5.30 crore to its kitty. After a 17-day run at the box-office, its total collection now stands at Rs 224.84 crore.

What’s worth noting is that Simmba has performed well despite the release of new films – Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister, both of which have opened to significant figures. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh summed up Simmba’s business in a tweet.

#Simmba biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 12.41 cr

Total: ₹ 224.84 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.#Simmba benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 7

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 12

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

#Simmba is rocking the BO… Will cross ₹ 225 cr mark today [Day 18]… Third Sun is double of third Fri, which indicates a fantastic hold… [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr. Total: ₹ 224.84 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

Globally, Simmba has collected Rs 350 crore and is being considered Ranveer Singh’s biggest solo hit so far. Apart from this, the movie is also the highest grossing film for all of its producers which included Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Pictures and Dharma Productions.

Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar, one of the producers of the film, shared the news. He has also said that Simmba marked the starting of a professional bond between him and Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty, while attributing his film’s success to fans and fraternity said that it feels incredible to the fabulous response of the audience for Simmba.

Simmba is now just Rs 2.29 crore short of surpassing the lifetime business of Chennai Express, Shetty’s highest grosser ever. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 2013 film had done a business of Rs 227.13 crore. Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in the lead roles, received a mixed response from movie critics upon its release on December 28. The audience, however, was appreciative of the film and found it ‘paisa vasool.’ The amazing box-office performance of Simmba is a clear proof of that.

A joint production venture between Rohit Shetty Pictures and Dharma Productions, Simmba is presented by Reliance Entertainment. Loosely based on the 2015 Telugu hit Temper, the film is Shetty’s eighth in the Rs 100 crore-club, which is a box-office record.