Simmba box office collection day 14: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan starrer earns Rs 212.43 crore

By: | Published: January 11, 2019 5:09 PM

Simmba box office collection day 14: After a 14-day run at the box-office, the movie's total earning has now gone up to Rs 212.43 crore. It minted Rs 4.29 crore at the box office on Thursday and has proven to be a blockbuster in its second week as well.

In the movie, Ranveer plays the role of a corrupt police officer, Sangram Bhalerao whose life turns upside down after an incident which involves his dear one. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Breaking several box office records, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba has become one of the highest grossing films of 2018. The movie directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring Sara Ali Khan as the female lead, is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Simmba has already entered the Rs 200 crore club and the mass masala entertainer added Rs 4.29 crore more to its kitty on Thursday.

After a 14-day run at the box-office, the movie’s total earning has now gone up to Rs 212.43 crore. It minted Rs 4.29 crore at the box office on Thursday and has proven to be a blockbuster in its second week as well. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted two weeks box office collection of Simmba.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Going by trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s prediction, Simmba now eyes the target of Rs 225 crore on its third weekend. With yesterday’s box office collection, the movie surpassed the lifetime collection of the 2017 film Golmaal Again (Rs 205.69 crore) which was also directed by Rohit Shetty. Simmba has now become Rohit’s second-highest grosser after Chennai Express.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

Further, Adarsh tweeted that “now Simmba eyes ₹ 225 cr in Weekend 3”.

Taran Adarsh’s Tweet:

The action-packed movie is the official remake of Jr NTR’s hit flick Temper and also stars actor Sonu Sood in a key role. In the movie, Ranveer plays the role of a corrupt police officer, Sangram Bhalerao whose life turns upside down after an incident which involves his dear one and Sara plays his love interest. Simmba marks Ranveer and Rohit’s first ever collaboration. Actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar have also done a cameo in the flick.

